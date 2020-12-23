-
Now Playing: 'Coming 2 America' coming to Amazon Prime in March 2021
-
Now Playing: ‘Bachelorette’ Tayshia Adams speaks out after marriage proposal
-
Now Playing: ‘The Bachelorette’ finale
-
Now Playing: The Piano Guys perform ‘What Child Is This?’
-
Now Playing: Mom turns her kid’s food into cartoon characters to get them to eat healthier
-
Now Playing: 'The Bachelorette' recap: Monday's shocking twist and a sneak peek at Tuesday's ending
-
Now Playing: Comedian John Mulaney allegedly checks into rehab for alcohol and cocaine abuse
-
Now Playing: Countdown to ‘The Bachelorette’ finale
-
Now Playing: Jamie Foxx talks about his new Pixar film, 'Soul'
-
Now Playing: What makes LeBron James so great | FiveThirtyEight
-
Now Playing: ‘Cake Boss’ recovering after life-altering accident
-
Now Playing: Lizzo surprises mom with new car
-
Now Playing: An exclusive look at best-selling author Alex Michaelides’ new book, ‘The Maidens’
-
Now Playing: Felicity Jones talks about her new sci-fi drama 'The Midnight Sky'
-
Now Playing: Wishing Jane Fonda a happy 83rd birthday!
-
Now Playing: Jon Favreau talks about the season 2 finale of ‘The Mandalorian’
-
Now Playing: Bachelorette Tayshia opens up about where her heart lies ahead of tonight's episode
-
Now Playing: Make snow globe macaron cookies at home for the holidays
-
Now Playing: Viola Davis shares next role, playing former first lady Michelle Obama