Transcript for ‘Coming 2 America’ trailer released

We are going back to America. Poll don't know go majesty our very first look at prince I Keane and his buddies semi in the brand new trailer for coming to America. Here's what we know about the sequel more than three decades in the making. King joppy still played by James Earl Jones is on his deathbed plea asks a keen to go eat up act to America because of he needs you are parts arm. That's new and source of the big names joining for the sequel Wesley Snipes Traci morgue in the Leslie Jones and T Donna Taylor. Your original favorites are back to you. These. McDowell will be played by Shari Headley once again. And John Amos is back playing her dad Cleo and more and more are sitting O reprising their barbershop characters. For 32 years ago. School bulletin let me blow up. Yeah that day ever wins the hundred babies with bottles of big eagle and related. Incorrect though what do you do in MacKey whole Tierra want to think that. Coming to America is coming to Amazon's prime video on my birthday apart bit Tony Tony when you guys. And a rubber well we are not threats we are all ordinary African students. I can't wait planet facing the United States is mark that trust me if we we will get fifty I think again I appreciate it guys.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.