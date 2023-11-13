Commuter chaos after highway inferno

A section of Interstate 10 in Los Angeles has been shut down after a massive fire damaged an overpass. ABC News’ Alison Kosik reports it’s raising safety questions on highways across the U.S.

November 13, 2023

