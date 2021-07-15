Transcript for New concerns over delta variant in children

This morning hospitals in Mississippi consume. With severe cases of Kobe nineteen attacking children. We're seeing more symptomatic children. And children seemed to you be able to spread the disease each other much more readily the concern is growing for kids not yet eligible for a Kobe chat. Mississippi health officials are reporting seven children with covad are currently being treated in the icu two of them on translators. I suspect that's pride because this delta Barrett is imparting a little. More severe illness in the pediatric population. He's 44 states and territories are reporting a weekly increase in cove in nineteen cases. With the delta varied now estimated to account for posted 15% of all new cases some health experts labeling the new numbers are a harbinger of what's to come. It Munich's two C. Our relations around Ryan's I will probably see got to oil. In New York City cases more than doubling in just one week from 182. And July 6 to 429. On July 12. In Los Angeles county a 500%. Jump in cases over the past month. Health experts say every single patient hospitalized has not been fully vaccinated. Even in large cities there are still large pockets of unvaccinated people so. You don't get back seat you are basically in again acting. But the race to backs and eight reaching a new milestone more than 160. Million Americans are now fully vaccinated. In this morning new data shows Johnson and Johnson's single shot vaccine is strong and stable after eight months. And also offers good protection against the delta very. Now elsewhere in Jacksonville Florida hospitals or rescheduling some elective surgery because of surging Colby cases.

