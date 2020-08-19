Transcript for Concerns about faulty coronavirus test results

This Maureen new concerns about faulty corona virus test results the FDA revealing Tuesday that one of the most widely used tests could be giving in valid or false negative results the administration also warning that the test produced by Thermo Fisher Scientific are vulnerable to false negatives if the samples aren't properly processed. The trouble is there are areas of the country. Several. They're actually in community spread it comes as states grapple with how to stop the virus from spreading you go where people get infected boom that closing down. In New York's seedy people coming in from states on the travel advisory list must sign a quarantine format hotels in short term rentals before they're issued keys Hawaii is now postponing tourism until October 1. After seeing coated piece is spike. Despite strict quarantining measures schools across the country are struggling with how to move forward to. Iowa State finding a 175. Pieces in its first week. After testing students moving into residence halls student my eight stopper or any. Experienced trader at seriously at Sydney he stayed on the University of Alabama announcing fans will be able to watch football games in person. Despite students warning that social decent scene is already being ignored by their classmates. I get by. And salt one of the fires like a line outside in they weren't following like that capacity you'll. And at Notre Dame students are under two weeks of new restrictions. After finding 89 new cases on Monday alone. Most of those infections now traced back to off campus parties. We can't have these large parties. Because of that level of asymptomatic spread. Off campus parties also to blame for a cluster at the University of Tennessee. And North Carolina State 14% of north Carolina's total peace is. Are now among people aged between eighteen and 24 but today one party is Stan mean most of the world. Thousands gathering in Wuhan China ground zero of the virus. The city Holstein a massive concert and pool party over the weekend just months after the virus ravaged this city. State 388021. In congress earlier this not easy easy easy one for people tested positive. A sixty people who attend. We're not night in vain Keogh.

