Transcript for Confirmation hearing for Judge Amy Coney Barrett begins

Confirmation hearings begin this morning for Supreme Court nominee Amy coney Barrett shall be questioned by the Senate Judiciary Committee including vice presidential candidate calm like Harris. In these divisive times our new poll shows a slight majority of Americans believe the senate should wait. The confirming new justice until after the election. But there appears to be nothing standing in the way of their its confirmation ABC's Elizabeth shall zine now joins us with a preview of today's hearing. Which will be unlike any other good morning Elizabeth. Hey good morning on at a Supreme Court confirmation hearing on judge Amy Connie Barrett taking center stage with just 22 days until the presidential election. And with the corona virus pandemic forcing a mix of in prison and virtual attendance. Both the election and the corona virus pandemic looming large over the Supreme Court confirmation hearing a judge Amy Tony Barrett. The 22 senators on the Judiciary Committee are expected to appear both in person and virtually during the four day events. With two Republicans likely have you talked and Thom Tillis of North Carolina recently testing positive for Kobe nineteen. Senate Judiciary Chairman Lindsey Graham telling Fox News parent will be confirmed before Election Day. That's my hope. If the other senator McConnell what to do after the 22. So we can easily get her confirmed before the election senate Democrats vowing to do everything they can to slow down the process. When the actual vote occurs in committee and on the floor Democrats will not be not supply the quorum period. Democrats including senator and vice presidential nominee Connell a Harris are expected to make the case health care as its state. But the court set to hear arguments on a challenge to the Affordable Care Act just one week after the election. We're going to focus on the issues that really. Explain her philosophy and what she won't bring to the string court what changes should make its country. Judge Barry wil say her philosophy has been shaped by her mentor the late Supreme Court justice Antonin Scalia. According to a copy of her opening statement obtained by ABC news saying that deciding policy should be left to be elected branches of government. And the public should not expect courts to do so and court should not try. If confirmed the 48 year old devout Catholic and mother of seven would solidify a 63 conservative majority on the court. Reza on the campaign trail Joseph Biden refusing to answer questions about whether he would support packing the court. Adding justices to shift that balance back toward Democrats if he winds about Martin. We're practice with the elections over answered don't the voters deserve to know no they don't the not official also tells ABC news Democrats are expected to mount additional challenges to the safety of the hearing citing that pandemic. But got a majority in the senate Democrats say they lack meaningful tools for and judge Barrett from getting confirmed Mona Elizabeth thank you.

