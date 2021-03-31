Transcript for Congressman under investigation, claims extortion plot

This morning congressman Matt gates is denying that he had a relationship with a minor it is a horrible allegation and it is a lie. ABC news has confirmed the Florida lawmaker is under investigation by the justice department for an alleged sexual relationship with a seventeen year old girl. Investigators are examining whether gates violated federal sex trafficking laws by allegedly paying for the girl to travel with him. The investigation was first reported in the New York Times. So this is a serious investigation that was serious enough they eat pray that the Justice Department including ops between general bill are. I said that yeah this issue continue gates is a rising star in the Republican Party and a staunch ally of former president trump. Seems to me that impeachment. Is an itch that doesn't go away with just one scratch. Gates has not been charged with a crime on Fox News last night he claimed the allegations were part of an extortion plot by a former Justice Department official. On March 16 my father got a text message demanding a meeting. Wherein a person demanded 25 million dollars in exchange for making horrible sex trafficking allegations against me go away. Our family was so troubled by that we went to the local FBI. And the FBI the Department of Justice were so concerned about this attempted extortion of a member of congress that they asked my dad to Wear a wire. Which he did with the former Department of Justice official well. Congress who he is over somebody and Dara Torres and used information to try to get its. In an interview with the Washington Post the former Justice Department official denies the extortion claim a source tells ABC news federal investigators started looking into gates alleged relationship. Last summer. In the meantime gates is reportedly preparing to leave congress to take a job at the conservative news network news Max.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.