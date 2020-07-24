Transcript for Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez takes a stand

Congresswoman Alexandria across your Cortez has condemned a fellow member of congress accusing him of verbally assaulting her ABCs vacant ever is he and house are powerful message. And reaction from both sides of the aisle. This morning new reaction after tense moments on the house floor with New York congresswoman Alexandria low cost CO Cortez in front of reporters represented yo ho called me and I quote. Niche. These are words that represented yeah Ohio let me eat against eight congresswoman. The remarks coming after Republican congressman Ted yo ho confronted AOC on the capitol steps in this week. Calling her discuss dean for suggesting that rising crime is linked to poverty. Yo ho apologize for his abrupt manner of conversation but denied using the accidents which were overheard by reporter. Having been married for 45 years with two daughters. I'm very cognizant of my language defense of name calling. All words attributed to me by the press were never spoken of my colleagues if they were construed that way I apologize for their misunderstanding. Having a daughter does not make a decent man. Having a wife does not make a decent but treating people with dignity and respect. Makes a decent man in using that language. In front of the props. He gave permission to use that language against his wife. His doctors winning in his community and I am here to stand up to say that is not except to pull. Other female lawmakers applauding so Kaiser Cortez his remarks. Senator Pamela Harris tweed ED. Think UA OC for that powerful speech and for speaking out about abusive behavior that women and girls across our country in door every day. We cannot be silent senator Elizabeth Warren I mean and that's what we can get done if women didn't have to deal with things like this on top of doing their job but House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy in defending yo ho and his apology. In America. I know people make mistakes. We're a forgiving nation. I also think when someone apologizes they should be forgiven he said I was sorry. He'll remaining in noticeably silent Thursday the fourth congress Nin will retire next year. He's comments getting attention across the country raping eight women in Hollywood sealed director actress Olivia Wilde clean. I don't care and retire or hurdle usually need to reiterate you know not to disrespect. Nor Megan thank you.

