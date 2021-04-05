Transcript for Congresswoman Liz Cheney challenges Trump’s false claims

Back here at home the civil war between the Republican Party is escalating former president trump is working to consolidate power. Once again falsely claiming the election he lost or stolen but one of the top Republicans in congress Liz Cheney is fighting back call only Trump's life. Poison for democracy. The question now is whether Cheney can survive politically. This morning congresswoman Liz Cheney is doubling down on her fight with former president trop. Exposing a growing rift in the Republican Party. She is made clear if she is going down he is going down swinging and hard against president trop. Cheney the third highest ranking Republican in the house is slamming other Republicans who perpetually trumps false claim at the presidential election was stolen from him. In a tweet Cheney accused anyone who expressed that Paul spurred. A poisoning our democratic system to come reformist message came in response an earlier statement barred former president trump. When he declared the fraudulent presidential election to wage when he will be from this day forth known as the big lie trump working to rebrand the phrase used for its false claims about the election. On one level all she's doing is speaking the truth but she's speaking the truth to the single most influential part figure in the party. Cheney is one of only ten house Republicans who voted to impeach trump. We're inciting Jim Hammer's riot of the US capitol before releasing Medtronic crossed the line Cheney and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy gave different answers back in February. About the future role trump should play in the party. Toss our. According to the web site the hill McCarthy's top allies are vowing to remove Cheney from her leadership post this month that role includes being the conference chairwoman overseeing party messaging. It comes after GOP senator Mitt Romney was booed over the weekend by members of his own party. At a convention in his home state of you talk like Cheney Romney also voted in favor of impeaching trump. It was driven by. That it did the fervor the people feel out there for president trump Republicans. Continue to follow him Republican activist overwhelmingly. Believe what he has said and believe that any Republican who opposes him is someone that yes is deserving of. Booze. And former GOP president George W. Bush addressed the so also warned the Republican Party in a recent podcast. Dismissing claims that the election was stolen and urging the party to be more inclusive.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.