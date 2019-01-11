Transcript for Congresswoman resigns

We are backed out with the congresswoman from California facing a nude photo scandal she's resigning after less than a year in office she. Gave one final address to congress after being accused of having a relationship with a staff member and during that address she blasted what she calls a double standard in Washington. This morning congresswoman Katy hill saying goodbye once a rising star in the Democratic Party she delivered a clear message during her final speech. I wanted to show young people queer people working people imperfect people that they belong here because this is the people's house. I fell short of that and I'm sorry. The 32 year old is stepping down in the wake of an ethics investigation into allegations she had a sexual relationship with a member of her staff. A violation of health rules reports that the allegations came miss nude photos of bill were leaked online hill who's in the middle of a nasty divorce accuses her husband Kinney has slapped. Of leaking the photos. Calling it an act of revenge porn has slept have a comment. I'm leaving because I no longer want to be used as a bargaining chip. And leaving because I didn't wanna be paddled by papers and blogs and web sites used by shameless operatives for the dirty it's gutter politics than I've ever seen. Dole denies any wrongdoing while in congress but admits having a sexual relationship with a campaign staffer before taking office. She says she's leaving impart because of a double standard in Washington. We have an entire culture that has to change I'm leaving but we have men who have been credibly accused of intentional acts of sexual violence and remain. In boardrooms. On the Supreme Court. In this very body and worst evolved in the Oval Office. Advocates for one man and LG BTQ political candidates worry he'll story can make potential candidates in the future what hesitant to enter public life. Especially younger candidates more connected to their phones and photo sharing pill is now vowing to fight revenge porn and has hired a well known New York attorney. General last act in congress she voted to move forward with the impeachment process. Today as my final acts. I voted to move forward with the impeachment of Donald Trump on behalf of the women of the United States of America. Hill says after the new photos were published she got thousands of threatening messages the ethics investigation will be closed today when she leaves office.

