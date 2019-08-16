Transcript for Congresswomen banned from Israel

That's the firestorm over Israel's decision to ban two US congresswoman who are Muslim from visiting the country. Israel is fighting a law that bans anyone supporting a boycott. Of the country but the decision is being seen ads purely political because it came just after president trump tweeted on the issue in just as Israel's prime minister faces an election. ABC's Elizabeth her has more Elizabeth good morning. Today good morning to you and those two congresswomen had planned to visit Jerusalem and the West Bank this weekend but now that is not happening. The White House says in a statement the Israeli government can do what it wants. President trump campaigning for votes at a rally in New Hampshire. Yeah. But making no mention of the global usage that's just how worth earlier. Reacting to the unprecedented move by Israel denying entry to two of prison terms political enemies congresswomen ill hunt Omar of Minnesota. And the shooter to leave a Michigan. I did speak to people over there. They've said some of the worst things I've ever heard said about Israel so how can you say oh welcome. The announcement from Israel did come shortly after the president tweeted this singing allowing the two congresswomen to visit would chill great weakness. In a statement Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu who is up for reelection next month declared -- intent is to hurt Israel. Israeli officials citing an Israeli law giving them the authority to deny entry to people who support movements to boycott the country. Omar and to leave the first two Muslim women elected to congress. Have backed movements to boycott Israel and criticized the country's treatment of Palestinians. Overnight to leave valve she will keep fighting. I I don't want to tell you this as a country now has just minutes Clara. Believe. Omar also condemned the move radiant trumped Muslim band is what Israel is implementing. This time against to do the elected members of congress. And now House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is among the Democrats defending Omar and to leave calling Israel's decision quote they need they dignity. Of that country and it Elizabeth her think you're.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.