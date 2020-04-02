Transcript for Coronavirus death toll rises to 425 in China

We turn out to the corona virus emergency at least 425. People have now died in China. Six C four deaths haven't confirmed in the last day and now new flights are set to evacuate more Americans from the country. This morning a husband and wife infect you with the corona virus are being treated at a new hospital. California officials say they've been moved to San Francisco their hometown doctors unable to handled their deteriorating conditions. They did not go out even for groceries they have not been out of their house. So at as far as I'm concerned there is that the present time absolutely no rift. It's a second person to person transmission case in the US just two of the eleven confirmed cases here. While the CDC is confident the spread of the virus can be contained international health officials are now warning that the virus can't survive on hard surfaces. For up to five days. Expect the kind additional pieces that not all corona virus infects. In the United States. Overnight Chinese state media released this video soldiers delivering hundreds of bats or make sure fourteen facility and convention center in Wuhan. The city at the center of the outbreak to the south and Hong Kong officials overnight confirmed the second death Al signed mainland China. A 39 year old man who began filling thick last Wednesday. It comes as nearly 4000 people on board or princess cruise ship remain on lockdown including Americans. Got. News that any passenger. Previous passenger. Had tested positive and that put every thing and to ask him. That passenger diagnosed after leaving the cruise early. Is docked in Japan while teams covered head to toe in Hazmat suits. Go from room to room testing others for symptoms that thousands on board now in limbo waiting to hear they'll be forced to stay in quarantine. Is unfathomable. That you know 4000 people will be in Liz harbor for fourteen days or more. More than 20000 cases are now reported worldwide but some good news this morning the first quarter of ours patient here in the US is now out of the hospital. He saw an isolation in Washington State but his condition has improved enough to go home.

