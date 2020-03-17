Transcript for Coronavirus economic impact

It's an eerie quiet in major cities across the country with many restaurants and bars closing their doors to try and limit the cold and nineteen spread. New York City restaurants were ordered to close at 8 PM and only offer takeout and delivery for the foreseeable future. This place would just go absolutely dark and still. Until further notice and I am I just completely out of the president trump expect to speak with restaurant executives Tuesday morning. According to Wells Fargo about 82 million people are hourly employees and don't get paid if they don't work. On Monday the Dow fell nearly 3000 points the biggest point decline in a single day and steepest drop in stock since 1987. Grinding the country to a screeching halt comes with a giant price tag by some estimates as much as 120. Billion dollars this month alone the airline industry one of the biggest hit they say without a bailout of fifteen billion dollars they are set to run out of money by the end of this year. A Federal Reserve study found almost 40% of American adults can't cover a 400 dollar emergency. Now senator Mitt Romney proposing a one time 1000 dollar check given to every American adult to help ensure they can meet their short term obligations. There is some good economic news. Amazon announced as online orders increase it hopes to at 100000 workers and increase their minimum pay. And some supermarket chains also adding jobs. And despite historic losses the New York Stock Exchange president tweeted that the market will not close she said closing wouldn't change the underlying causes of the declines and would limit investors' access to their money. Kenneth answering our. Andrea thank you so much is arena as you know when it comes to this pandemic so much concern when it comes their economy. Small businesses really going to be impacted by this. And so many people asking who's gonna get a spell out how much of the gonna be and will it raise wages or keep wages the same or lower them with a job cuts. It it's so scary group already so we keep flying and gotten laid off so me stories that and semi restaurant that I allotment of shut their door is. That hopefully they'll find a way to bounce back after all this has done let's hope.

