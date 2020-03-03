Transcript for Coronavirus frequently asked questions

Which are now to your questions about the corn a virus some companies are already urging workers to stay home. And any big events and conventions are now in danger of being canceled silly sacked out other experts to get answers to some of the most frequently asked questions. Sometimes when you say to someone don't panic. That can be interpreted as being dismissive of or even insulting and actually causing them to panic war even though that's not the intention. Your home. You just develop a sore throat even if you've just gotten off a plane from Italy you are not. Meeting criteria for CDC testing and that's important for people to now the testing criteria just revised by the CDC. Have three groups one of them is a critically ill patients in this to be someone in an icu setting. With severe respiratory disease and no other explanation the other category is a patient who has. Recently traveled to one of the five affected countries and right now it's just five countries in the last two weeks and has. Fever and or symptoms of lower respiratory disease hospitalized. And then the third category is someone who has known contact. With someone who's had corona virus in the last two weeks and has either a fever. Or signs or symptoms of pneumonia. So if you have flights coming from Nolan other countries. Affected areas every day for the last one to two months. It's to be expected that there are people who may have no symptoms at all circulating around every part of this country. Both children and the public needs to hear the following. I know this is stressful these are the steps that your government public health officials and the government in general are taking and he is are the steps that you can take. To lower your risk and protect yourself. And there's a new warning for consumers during this outbreak Amazon has pulled more than one million products from its site after sellers inflated prices for hand to advertisers and face mask.

