Transcript for Coronavirus frequently asked questions

Doctor David eyes lament is the director for the center for public health and disasters. At UCLA earlier I asked them what we should all be doing. We can get ahead of this disease if we do social distancing we have two choices. We either do social distancing. We are going to happen overwhelmed. Health care system overwhelmed hospitals. Where doctors are choosing. Who gets to vent later crude oil and let lives who'd or let die. Social distancing it's very effective at this point we do it. Early in the disease we can actually limit to community spread that occurs we need to hit. This early but social distancing immediate unit are so. When it comes to gyms theaters. Places of worship they are so open. Should they be. But in places like Seattle New York City. Austin where there are these local hotspots I think it's time to just close them once for all. People in rural areas people in the city's act order came in contact with several different people last the same question. This is all being blown out of proportion your response to that. Sadly this is not being lowered our portion. This is going to be the biggest disaster. A world has seen in mind liked. The sleep bigger than nine elevenths. Salute bigger than any other natural disaster ever seen. At this rate we are looking at potentially. Millions of people dying from this disease. There's not a BA city or country in the world it's not affected it's not a hoax. Should there be a blanket order from the White House from president from that closes these businesses these restaurants these bars. I don't think we a blanket order yet because there are some cities where this will be really impact soul. Places like I mentioned Seattle New York Austin nor parts of northern California. Where closing the bars and restaurants make sense. It's like Ohio where we're seeing rapid. Increasing numbers that make sense. But there's still some cities are still some towns distill some places where we haven't seen communities spread. So it me each sure early to say that gay need to closer restaurants bars. I think we need to really have messaging to younger person's doctor is is the right thing to do this is to courageous thing to do. No leaks on review for. Saying no I'm not going out tonight lets her virtual dinner party that's what we want to do. But yes we need to really get that young group. I stay home. Think we're looking at realistically. Through the middle me or see any troop incidents. And all that is really contingent. On actually excellent social distancing once we can really. Get people to not see you know not interact with jeweler and not spread the virus. And we might be able to get our hospitals up juice on capacity to take care or be older and sicker people who were really sick. We might actually be able chew. Have enough capacity to deal with this disease. And then we might built about a little bit. And see if we can answer take our G pedal here. And so are you can back up. I wouldn't be surprised if places where schools are closed now. They're closed until all. I think the doctor I have them in there again from UCLA. When he said that the sum of Avaya here insane especially you when it was that line about we're looking at potentially millions of people dying from this disease. Tennis that up chilling you know I sat up straight there and it is chilling he was tough on the young people. Ting need to be carriers for this and it's a really impact the elderly. And to not be selfish essentially. It's it's still inching because heat is still forceful with his word he doesn't believe in grading domestic flight rightful not a. This point but he's saying at this point social distancing we have to be vigilant. We have to make sure we're we're doing it as much as possible because of we get ahead of this. It can really help before things get much worse will be right back.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.