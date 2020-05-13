-
Now Playing: How to safely reopen the economy
-
Now Playing: Preventing a 2nd wave
-
Now Playing: Romney asks Fauci if Trump or Obama are to blame for lack of vaccinations
-
Now Playing: Supreme Court spars over Trump financial records
-
Now Playing: Fauci has stark warning for states rushing to reopen
-
Now Playing: Supreme Court hears arguments in 3 cases involving Trump's tax returns
-
Now Playing: Many states begin to lift lockdowns
-
Now Playing: Tammy Duckworth on US unemployment and Biden's VP options
-
Now Playing: Tammy Duckworth criticizes Trump's coronavirus response
-
Now Playing: Joe Biden calls Trump’s COVID-19 response 'incompetent'
-
Now Playing: Trump to Chinese-American reporter: 'Ask China'
-
Now Playing: FiveThirtyEight Politics Podcast: Does The U.S. Have A Coronavirus Recovery Plan?
-
Now Playing: New White House directive orders staff to wear masks
-
Now Playing: New York prepares to reopen businesses
-
Now Playing: New safety measures in the West Wing
-
Now Playing: 2 White House staffers test positive for COVID-19
-
Now Playing: Trump owns 'the consequences of upending (Flynn) prosecution and conviction': Emanuel
-
Now Playing: Uniqueness of coronavirus 'doesn't mean the news is good for Trump' in 2020: Silver
-
Now Playing: We 'hope (COVID-19) will pass without a vaccine ... but we don't think so': Stoffels