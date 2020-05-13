Transcript for New coronavirus model predicts jump in death toll

This Maureen people hoping for stay at home borders to be lifted could have a long waits in Southern California. We know without certainty that we would be extending health officer orders. You know for for the next three months. Los Angeles county now likely extending their stay for at home order in till August. It means that this is just as dangerous virus today as it was when it arrived. Health officials sane in less there's a dramatic change there is quote no way all restrictions can be lifted in the coming months. We're still going to be living under health orders all us in America. For many many months that doesn't mean the order stays in place exactly as it is today. The revelations come as cal state the largest four year public university system in the country. Announces it will close campuses through the fall keeping classes online and keeping nearly 500000 college students home for another semester meanwhile re opening plans are reading new concerns. And an Arizona police responding today's giddy restaurant. People inside and out celebrating Arizona State university's graduation. Police later seen it customers in the restaurant were compliant. But the crowds highlighting concern about the easing of restrictions a new rotavirus model predicts a jump in the virus death tolls at stay at home orders are lifted. The University of Washington now seen deaths in the US could reach a 147000. By August 101000 more deaths in the model predicted on Sunday. Every ethnic group you well. The nation's leading infectious disease expert doctor Anthony fat she voice seemed similar concerns. It is a real risk that you would trigger an outbreak. You may not be able to control which in fact paradoxically will set you back. Not only leading to some suffering and death could do what it could even set you back. The road to try to get economic recover. The doctor warning congress about State's rushing to reopen without meeting federal guidelines. The consequences could be really. Serious even on the best of circumstances. When you pull back on medication. You'll see some cases appear. But found she getting pushed back from senator Rand Paul. A doctor himself who contracted the novel virus in March I think we ought to have little bit of humility and in our. Belief that we know what's best for the economy and as much as I respect you doctor felt she I don't think you're the end hell I don't think you're the one person I guess to make a decision. I have never made myself out to be the end all and only voices this I'm a scientist a physician and a public health official I give advice according. The best scientific evidence. Dot Democrats who did not recommend gently in person classes for school but he did tell senators even tops beat their electric blue B vaccine ready any time. For the fall term Kenneth Miller. Thank you mega.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.