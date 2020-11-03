Transcript for Coronavirus numbers grow

As cases of corona virus continue to climb in the US a cluster of co bid nineteen in New York State now becoming the country's first containment zone. The National Guard being deployed to New Rochelle a suburban community just north of New York City. It is a dramatic action this is literally a matter. Life and death that. Zone of containment consisting of a one mile radius around the young Israel synagogue where dozens of people were exposed by a sickened attorney schools and businesses that hold large gatherings will shut down for two weeks most businesses and grocery stores will remain open and people will be allowed to enter and leave your not. Containing people its facility starter Anthony found she had top health official at the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases with a warning. That it doesn't matter if you're in a state. That has no cases of one case you have to start taking seriously what you can do now. And in an effort to ease economic fears over the corona virus the president urging Americans to stay calm this was an unexpected it will go away trump is proposing a possible payroll tax cut to stimulate the economy. Larry Kudlow a top advisors says the cut could last through the end of the year the pair of tax holiday is a bold move. It's a very bold move but Democrats and even some Republicans sharp in their criticism of the president's plan the administration seems to believe that the answer to any problem is another tax cart. And the Wall Street Journal's also reporting that the trump administration is likely to extend the April 15 tax deadline again just to mitigate some of the effects here on the corona virus on businesses. And families Kenneth Mona. Our Andrew their Washington thank you.

