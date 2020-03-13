Transcript for Coronavirus silver linings

This morning the world in crisis fighting the corona virus but we found plenty of silver linings good news and all of the bat. An outpouring of support around the world for Tom Hanks. One man photo shopping actor with his Wilson volleyball over a hospital background to keep him company dirt quarantines. He's on. Cute just like Wilson and Hanks movie castaway. We will correct. Or this stamp of approval from a Missouri teacher giving her students a lesson in proper hygiene marking their hands at the start of school. If it's gone by the end of the day they earn a prize. This man taking the time to spread the word with sky wash your hands. Many Americans are now working from home giving them a chance to learn about all the new video conferencing tools. Now available for virtual meetings short toilet paper may be hard to find online. But that's igniting interest and bad days previously a European thing cells are surging. Jagr to the symphony now no problem. More performances are mainstream online like the Philadelphia Orchestra last night we gene a whole new audience. Speaking their performances this post online is suggesting new lyrics to Billy Joel's hit. We didn't start the fire. Walls closed Tom Hays trouble in the big Bay's new vaccine quarantine snowboard toilet paper scene but in this time of social distancing. It seems people are coming together to set a different way maybe bird truly instead of physically and that's a good thing. A sense we can. All put out the fires together. Another super lining fewer people are taking trains and buses more walking and riding bikes. That's so much healthier right. Record and there isn't Wilson please hang our elderly our schools and Tom Hanks trouble in the baffles me you your honor what have you here.

