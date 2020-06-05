Transcript for Coronavirus silver linings

This loss is more famous than I am. Raking in virtual appearance fees for the Phoenix zoo who isn't making money these days from normal customers so the zoo added Fernando that you toed sloth to the cameo app for people pay for celebrity shout outs. The zoo says Fernando has already gotten a 150. Requests so they upped his feet from 25 to fifty dollars. From the slots in high demand to a note high in the sky a fleet of vintage World War II airplanes honored new York city hospital workers first responders. And essential workers. And all others affected by cove in nineteen on Tuesday. By writing giant messages of banks in the sky we salute essential workers and other words as to hull as the Empire State Building spanning five to ten miles. Were visible from within a fifteen mile radius and on a smaller scale 22 year old Eddie Lin has been making thank you balloon art for essential workers in his community. And Edison New Jersey lane diagnosed with autism at age three. Is taking requests from family members of front line workers. He's crafted everything from the post office truck to baby Oda. And what it's when he graduates who aren't allowed to walk the stage are finding creative ways to hold a graduation ceremony. And Johnson junior is racking up views on Twitter for a video of him accepting an MD. From Ohio State University while in his Florida living room. He's decked out inning capping down while family and friends cheer him on in the background. Congrats strengths and also worthy of some applause men's. All Lugar's. Needs done. The director of the National Institutes of Health pay homage sought front line workers. Being. Them. NH director Francis Collins they're sharing that song on Twitter to thank all those public servants on the front lines working to keep us healthy. During this which is public service recognition week you guys. I got using there talent that we never knew about to do good you love that he had those high notes he really head out here southeast know what that that voice that Brooklyn gravelly singing background how good do thank you don't. I think guys.

