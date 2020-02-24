Transcript for Coronavirus spreads to more countries

We do begin with concerns about the new corona virus reaching new levels to the outbreak is spreading in more countries including Italy where several events. And famous festival have been canceled meanwhile here at home authorities in one state have successfully fought a planned to health patients at a local facility. Obvious concerns are spreading to the financial markets but some analysts say this health emergency could have a long term impact on the global economy. Overnight president trump confirming that Americans with the new corona virus will not be sent to a FEMA location in Alabama his words or that group has been enhanced. The decision coming after officials in Alabama raise quote grave concerns about the government's plan to use the site. Just outside Talladega as a backup location for coup bid nineteen positive passengers still aboard the diamond princess cruise ship. His friends from here is gonna spread everywhere how they the end of days man. The NFL. Meanwhile the global told the virus spreading to financial markets factory output in trade concerns have sent the stock market tumbling. Which Dow futures dropping more than 300 points overnight. In Europe this morning all train lines from Austria to Italy have been halted and there are a lot of fear out. Italy is now the hardest hit country outside Asia with more than 150 sect. At least the doesn't tell the lockdown Italian airports screening travelers in grocery store shelves already beer some. People are nervous. I'm they don't know Asia media trying to get out of line. Beers forcing Venice to cancel its annual carnival festival. And he bits that fashion we can Milan deserted the show by Giorgio Armani held and it empty room. The other center of concern this morning South Korea the country is now on red alert the highest level for infectious diseases. The number of cases they are now topping 600 about half of those have been linked to a church in South Korea's fourth largest city debut. And Alabama isn't the only place in the US where. Accepting patients has stirred controversy a California judge has issued a temporary restraining order to stop the use of facility. And Costa Mesa. To quarantine patients.

