-
Now Playing: New COVID concern
-
Now Playing: Capitol attack suspect’s troubled past
-
Now Playing: Hundreds of homes evacuated near leaking Florida reservoir
-
Now Playing: Fallout after MLB announces it will move All-Star game out of Georgia
-
Now Playing: Delta cancels flights after announcing it will fill middle seats
-
Now Playing: Lori Loughlin's husband released early from prison
-
Now Playing: Week 2 of Derek Chauvin trial to begin after emotional prosecution
-
Now Playing: New concerns over security in Washington, D.C. after driver killed officer
-
Now Playing: Urgent evacuations over toxic wastewater in Tampa
-
Now Playing: Fears of COVID wave amid record vaccination numbers
-
Now Playing: Sexual assault investigation underway at Fort Sill
-
Now Playing: Prosecution expected to call critical witnesses in Derek Chauvin trial
-
Now Playing: Investigation continues into attack on Capitol Hill
-
Now Playing: Florida governor declares state of emergency amid leaking wastewater reservoir
-
Now Playing: Gov. Newsom pushes COVID-19 vaccination efforts in California
-
Now Playing: Biden says Texas Rangers' plan to fill stadium is 'mistake'
-
Now Playing: Teacher holds Derek Chauvin mock-trial session as part of class
-
Now Playing: Record warmth sets in across Southwest and Central US
-
Now Playing: 'Should (not) honor ... those who fought for slavery and treason': West Point prof.