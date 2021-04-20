Transcript for Couple helps neighbors get to vaccine appointments

We had to do something we're gonna do we can will we are right via. And we're try to make it efforts Joseph to jedi and surely Lindbergh are the New Jersey couple giving their neighbors a lift literally drag on the street. And that people quite what can smile and you clapped at everything right each Joe's call V car as it's called might look a little funny but it's a car on a serious mission. They didn't get to scare people rights to their backs you ordinance so him. You know will be helping other. Joseph and Shirley providing vulnerable neighbors a ride to and from their vaccine appointments. Every shot count storks. Ian shortening this pandemic miss Cindy is one of Joe's satisfied customers Jo and Charlie offering their services totally free of charge. But is Cindy had other ideas. She had a little piece of people are. She gave me she says he seems to show. And we opened up we got home and was sexual cases it. I was so sweet city already booked a return trip in Joe's Gobi car for her second shot Joseph in Shirley are both retired and both fully vaccinated. Providing an important service and an area with little public transportation. And to folks who aren't able to use Hoover what kind of limited we can do is just a two man show that's been. This is this is the whole the whole thought we should all operation. Issue being gently it's. Joseph accepting appointments on FaceBook. Flat out got only. And next week we'll look insane were booked solid but the couple says they're happy to provide a dose of inspiration after such a difficult year. And a call a 101000. Miles line and we can make a difference with. That anybody could make a difference. Joseph and surely faded look to expand their mission and recruits and other volunteers to help drive neighbors to their appointments they've also started accepting donations on the Joe's Coby car FaceBook page. Help cover the cost of gas hands advertiser and masks you guys real love it's a solo decoration on the car right OK I recently got my vaccines cost nearly forty dollars round trip just to get to looking since I love this story should have called up Joseph and Cheryl I said. And I had my I don't. But I had little bandit gets it isn't where there aren't really tired of that.

