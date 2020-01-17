Transcript for Couple helps rescue kidnapped 11-year-old girl

We're turned out to the dramatic rescue caught on camera for girl was kidnapped on her way home from school a couple of Massachusetts jumped into action after seeing a car. That matched the description given by police and their quick action likely saved to that eleven year old girls life. This morning in every gay couples being holds. Hero in that. Regard hundred miles an hour right now police say inside that blue Honda Civic is eleven year old Charlotte Alicea police say she'd been kidnapped six hours earlier after getting off for school bus in Springfield Massachusetts he gets grabber and over in the back seemed to the screen she was sinks. Let me down stop put me down Amanda dis Lee and her husband Benny Korea would try to Wednesday night with their five children aware of police reports that a girl have been forced into a blue Honda. And then any saw the car passing over it that's their car. Best that Carson that party Sonia products to car. I'm in and Benny got close enough to give police the license plate number only stopping their pursuit when they ran out of gas. Louis's experts are tired hey I hit some dirt her winnings I wasn't thinking about that I I'm I had way to save. Police soon followed and eventually rescued the girl the couple posted this video when they heard that Charlotte was safe. And sound cry if someone asked me is that they think they got a car at. The suspect 24 year old Miguel Rodriguez was charged with kidnapping and assault. Charlotte from reunited with her family.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.