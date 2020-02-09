Transcript for COVID-19 cases surge at colleges, schools

This morning at the nation's top doctors bracing for the holiday weekend well. All of our case. Doctor Anthony county urging Americans not to let Labor Day activities grew in the progress made fighting cove at nineteen. Especially with flu season around the corner what I want. Yeah. I. California taking on problematic parties Los Angeles cutting the power and water to another Hollywood mansion after the owners repeatedly hosted large gatherings midwest facing a new surge in cases Ohio reporting its biggest jump in new infections that since July in my Iowa State University announcing plans to welcome 25000. Plants into that stadium. Despite the state be considered a hot spots. Iowa is actually leading the nation right now as far as new Kobe cases per capita local officials already discouraging the move. As president trump pushes for college sports to resume I could fall back. But officials in Mississippi are using the derailed football season to make a point. Telling drivers to be like the big tank and avoid gatherings back key state in New York City what would have happened on September 10. Now happens on September 21 in person classes being delayed to avoid a teachers strike over safety demands schools in the city are now agreeing to Rian deadly test students and staff every month but in Florida teachers are facing another unexpected roadblock school leaders in Miami revealing that a cyber attack caused widespread Internet issues preventing students from logging on for classes. The federal government is now set to shipped 150. Million rapid tax across the country to be used in the reopening of schools. Now the White House testing czar is facing backlash over comments he made seeing daily testing for everyone is unrealistic. Well and now not. And that's saying Cahill.

