Overnight California officials confirm the State's first case of the more contagious Kubrick variant would no apparent connection to the other case identified in the US. Earlier this week because there is no travel history we believe this is not an isolated case the discovery adding to the troubles of already warned don't hospital workers in the state. We absolutely have to get this search under control and it will take everyone's effort to do so if we don't spend the beginning of 20/20 one. Will be worse than the end of twenty's when he. And LA the county supervisors calling for the governor to request the navy medical ship mercy to help alleviate the crush of patients. On the National Guard has been called in to help the medical examiner as the dep told the county tops 101000 but now we're learning that it was actually a member of the National Guard who was the first confirmed case about UKB area and officials in Colorado say the man along with another Guardsmen with a suspected case. Were helping a short staffed nursing homes of were testing positive still some doctors say that the mutation may be the least of our worries me. The current -- be contagious not the TSA revealed Wednesday that it screened another million airline passengers ahead of New Year's Eve while a new Kobe case created chaos and a Dallas air traffic control commands tenor that senator shut down for cleaning grounding or diverting flights across parts of Texas Oklahoma Arkansas and Louisiana on the ground Texas at a new all time high and daily dancing current hostile nations yesterday all of Arkansas the entire department of corrections is now on lockdown. After nearly 200 employees tested positive all inmate transferred them to that Haitians are now suspended and this recently opened field hospital in Massachusetts is already nearly full. Just over the past three days we've surpassed the number of patients and it'll we Sar and. But this morning there is new hope for a single dose vaccine Johnson & Johnson announced they will likely apply for emergency use authorization. By February it comes as the current vexing rollout is plagued by problems somewhere around 40% of staff and nursing homes is is taking the faxing 16% and taking in Wisconsin at least 500 doses of vaccine had to be tossed. After a hospital employee admitted to intentionally leaving the doses and refrigerated no other details were provided by the hospital saying the person is no longer working there and it Maryland less than a fifth of the shots provided have actually been administered. The rest still sitting in freezers the government now making plans to start an educational campaign to encourage people to get the vaccine. By the time we get to the early fool. We will have enough good herd immunity to be able to really get back to some strong semblance of normality. And in Las Vegas officials are moving forward with plans for a massive New Year's Eve party 141000. People are expected tonight. Raising concerns about a possible super spreader event.

