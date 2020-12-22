Now Playing: Fauci on what to know about COVID-19 vaccine

Now Playing: This organization is helping people pay off their medical debt

Now Playing: As COVID-19 vaccines are rolled out in the US, a mutated virus emerges in the UK

Now Playing: ABC News Live Prime: Monday, December 21, 2020

Now Playing: The Rundown: Top headlines today: Dec. 21, 2020

Now Playing: Vermont health official: State’s residents have ‘prioritized health’

Now Playing: New COVID-19 variant: Should you be concerned?

Now Playing: Pediatric cancer patients get a superhero surprise

Now Playing: Britain in lockdown, travel bans after COVID-19 mutation

Now Playing: Biden receives Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine

Now Playing: The Breakdown - President-elect Joe Biden gets COVID-19 vaccine

Now Playing: Solving health disparities

Now Playing: This woman documented her difficult fertility journey on TikTok

Now Playing: What you need to know about allergic reactions to COVID-19 vaccine

Now Playing: Texas doctor warns vaccine won’t make pandemic disappear right away

Now Playing: Dr. Jen Ashton gets COVID-19 vaccine

Now Playing: Latest on COVID-19 vaccine rollout and the new coronavirus mutation in UK

Now Playing: Dr. Jen Ashton gets her 1st COVID-19 vaccine shot