Transcript for Third COVID vaccine ships out today

New this morning another vaccine becoming available in the fight against Kobe. Johnson and Johnson's single shot dose has been granted emergency use authorization by the FDA. This vaccine has been shown to be a 100% protected against hospitalizations and das. Clinical trials have also shown the vaccine to be effective against the south African and Brazilian variance the new vaccine will start shipping out today. But the first dose is an arms coming as early is Tuesday. Of the almost four million single shot dose is going to Americans two point eight million of those two states and local jurisdictions. The rest of pharmacies communities and federally qualified health centers. And this morning. Johnson and Johnson's single soon test their single shot dose on children even newborns and pregnant women. Doctor felt she telling Americans to take whatever vaccine available to quickie and get vaccinated. The more quickly you'll be protected in you'll air it on to the old rule of protection in York county in your country. But some experts do say we're still a ways away from normalcy we're not able to backs Nate 80% of the population quite yet. And by April will still be a ways off. But many Americans are ready to get back to normal this morning reports at a Miami show a rising number of Tor is gathering for spring break. Where my homeland now. And on the -- it really front president Biden planning to meet with senate Democrats Tuesday as they prepared to consider his one point nine trillion dollar relief package. The bill passed the house the changes will be made in the senate. We have no time to waste if we act now decisively quickly in bowling. We can finally get ahead of this virus we can finally get our economy moving again. The people this country have suffered far too much for too long. Now the fifteen dollar federal minimum wage that's expected to be left out of the bill once it's all said and done but some senate Democrats feel. They may be able to fit in there as an amendment.

