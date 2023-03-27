'Creed III' actor Jonathan Majors arrested

Police have charged the ‘Creed III’ star with assault and strangulation after an alleged incident involving his girlfriend over the weekend. ABC News’ Rhiannon Ally has more.

March 27, 2023

