Transcript for Crisis on the Southern border

This morning new concern about a looming crisis on the southern border you can just now apprehended up to 300 migrant children crossing every day without their parents. Government facilities running out of bed but the Homeland Security secretary denies that the crisis I think there is a challenge at the border that we are managing. Critics say the Biden administration is housing migrant children in the same tent cities Democrats criticized during the trump administration. But the White House fighting back saying it's trying to reunite the kids with their families and replaced them in Foster care process basically takes time. It takes time. To build out of the depths of cruelty that the administration. Before us established. More migrants are flocking to the US because of the trump administration policies being rolled back. But also because of recent hurricanes that devastated parts of Central America destroying crops he BC's Matt Gutman is on the border. Many feast. Tarps and behind this concertina wire. About 700 migrants they are just some of the 25000. Migrants that have been waiting suburban. For up to two years their chance to have their cases heard. In US. President by late Monday holding a virtual meeting with Mexico's president agreeing to cooperate on fighting the corona virus pandemic. But a joint declaration after the call made no mention of any specific immigration policy changes has for those migrants hoping for a new life in America. This message from the Biden administration. We are not saying don't come we are saying don't come now. Because we will be able to deliver. Safe and orderly process to them as quickly as possible. Now before his call would Mexico's leader president Biden discussed the issue of sharing Kobe vaccines with Mexico but. Right now the White House is not elaborate.

