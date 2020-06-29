Transcript for Crowded concert backlash

This morning's singer cheese rice is under fire after playing a packed concert in Tennessee. Video showing the fans in the front not wearing masks and not socially distancing backlash swift's. Chelsea gallery calling out her fellow country star on Twitter a match and being selfish enough to put thousands of people's health at risk. Not to mention the potential ripple effect. And play a normal country concert right now chase rice we all want and need to two or we just care about our fans and their families and now to wait. Garth Brooks not waiting but playing it safe putting on an all new concert at drive in movie theaters across the country on Saturday as well a far cry from the crowds of the Chase Wright show. And I and then name things I'm blaming el happening at their friends in the garden I'm them. Garth interacting with fans virtually. Meanwhile ageing and brown of Henderson Tennessee is glad she got beat in person experience at the chase rice concert. Our temperature when you're inside you're pre and yes there. For anybody want it but. I mean bring gloves and masks Ali employee is the venue also saying in a statement. We drastically reduced our maximum venue capacity of 101000 to 4000 maximum capacity. Lower than the State's advisement a 50%. With less than 1000 in attendance Saturday night. Providing ample space in the outdoor lawn area. I thought hey I know there were people obviously mark rec Y eighty shall Herschel there are acts eight would you. You again if there is another. Athlete. Chase echoing that sentiment in a song posted to his NC Graham with the caption dear corona. You don't we helping the. Aging told me she would not have gone to the show had it been indoors meanwhile the venue says quote we are reevaluating the series from top to bottom from implementing further safety measures. Outing Spansion to converting this base to drive in style concerts. The postponing shows completely no comment yet you guys from chase race now has common was that song that he posted on and to Graham says at all.

