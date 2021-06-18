24/7 Coverage of Breaking News and Live Events.

Return to Live Coverage

‘Dancing with the Stars’ premiere

Season 30 kicked off last night bigger and better than ever, bringing familiar faces and a jam-packed night of dancing. ABC News&rsquo; Will Ganss has a full recap.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live