Transcript for "The most dangerous stunt yet"

This is the jaw dropping moment Austin teens give boards at nearly fifty miles per hour. From one lake to another through a metal tunnel. You look we're not wearing a helmet rate. Now now. I'm not wearing a helmet packets and Erin logo are now that your own water. It it seems crazy that's exactly what Austin is going for alleys like when I see the comments that people are so assured and it's pretty. Is that lets me know it's really cool cruel but calculated. Austin is a lifelong extreme sports athlete and world champion skim border they're like. This ideally it'd eternal. What's the first doctor Potts who here. Let's get current capital goods Carlos -- poor this stunt in Tennessee a coordinated group effort between Austin I did my part just like. You know trying to conserve rights leader not dive right in anger the sides of the tunnel and his master craft team a drone pilot communicating with both boat drivers. To keep them apprised of Austin's movement. The group trying four times to find the right speed I knew that it can be done. We just had to keep popping up to speed and finally. Yeah yeah I was cool everybody was losing that everybody assumed burst. Compared to his other stunts how does this leaked to lake transfer stacked up on danger probably like probably number one as the most dangerous currents and luckily Austin's a professional and an adrenaline junkie. Yeah like a little bit of your little bit adrenaline and not too much like calculated risks to your calculator artists. Calculator is so weird is Austin go from here he says he wants to do a stunt like this one. In a Super Bowl commercial or in an action movie so Dwayne the rock Johnson if your watch seeing Austin team he's a guy. Her Mission Impossible may be hiring. They just announced that Indiana Jones movie in years of options for Austin I think. Listen I've tried him morning and my act calculated that I broke several low. You're back there. Forty make you look again.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.