Transcript for Day 1 of opening arguments in Senate impeachment trial

We turn down a president trumps impeachment trial. Today is day two of opening arguments Democrats are making their case that president drop abused his power they're also calling on senators to subpoena key witnesses. ABC's Elizabeth her has the latest from Capitol Hill Elizabeth good morning. Camping Kelly good morning to you yet the house manager spent eight hours yesterday presenting the facts today they say they'll move onto explaining how the law and the constitution apply to this case. Democratic prosecutors gearing up for gate two of their opening statements. The president went to extraordinary lends to cheat in the next election. On day one they spent eight hours laying out their case in chronological order. Repeatedly reminding Republicans of the need to call for additional witnesses and evidence blocked by the administration. Would you like me to read that to you right now. I would like to read it to you right now. Except I don't have it. Because State Department wouldn't provided. But if you'd like meter read it to you we can do something about that. Democrats are accusing the president of engaging in a pressure campaign for his own political gain using military aid as a leverage to push Ukraine to open investigations into 20/20 by whole Joseph Biden. There are more and they're being told you're not getting 400 million in aid you need unless you do what the president wants. If you don't believe that's pressure that's 400 million dollars worth of pressure. I gotta bridge I want to sell you. The president on his way back from Switzerland yesterday weighing in tweeting no pressure. That was one of more than 140. Tweets on this deal won't more than any other day of his presidency. The president's lawyers say so far they heard nothing new. I believe without question the president's days we've waited. So we still don't know if any new witnesses will be called but Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer says any talk about a witness treat. It's especially involving Hunter Biden back. Is off the table can I think Hayley all right Elizabeth her there on Capitol Hill thank you.

