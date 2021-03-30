Transcript for The day the president was shot

March 30 1981. Started off as an ordinary Monday for the newly elected Republican president welcomed the fortieth president of the United States. Ronald Wilson Reagan his friends. Raging giving a speech before the AFL CIO at the Washington tilted. June 27 a small group of press and onlookers gathered outside the hotel. Six shots in less than two seconds. And into chaos three men down. The gun means when he five year old John Hinckley junior subdued by Secret Service seats. President Reagan hustled into his limo. Agents believing at the time that rawhide a code name for the president. Was on injured 46 seconds later Reagan coughing up a lot of blood in the backseat. So the limo switch its course to the hospital. A decision that would save president Reagan's life. A bullet lodged in its from its heart in shock. No discernible blood pressure President Reagan facing the moment with grace and with humor here is running a robbery room table. Look at these as our hope you all Republicans were big smile this place the president would continue to take meetings from the hospital before returning to the white Alice. On April's when he fit. His Press Secretary James Brady was shot in the head remarkably surviving. But was left permanently disabled the Brady handgun violence prevention act of 1994. Named in his honor. Establishing the instant background check system for gun purchases and forty years later the FBI reflects on what of the darkest days in American history. This photo taken shortly before the attempted assassination. Showing an animated and smiling crowd. Apart from an expressionless Hinckley he'd go on to be tried for attempted assassination in court before being acquitted by reason of insanity. His motive to impress actress Jodie Foster he's been 34 years of a psychiatric hospital in Washington until 2016. When he was released to live full time with his mother in Virginia. But as Americans look back four decades later it's the courage of the Secret Service agents and the greats with which the president faced the incident. That indoors that NBA's favorite sense of humor allegedly telling the First Lady before his surgery honey I forgot to duck. President Reagan later revealed that he believed god had spared his life for a greater purpose. We also know now that on the day that President Reagan was shot the Soviets decided to cancel. They're planned indication of Poland so who knows if that. Was part of the greater purpose that. Just incredible to think that this was all for decades ago today cuts for decades and now and former Press Secretary James Brady. Did pass away and when he fort in this well and CNET. News coverage to review definitely.

