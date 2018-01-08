Transcript for First day of trial for Paul Manafort

That we might get some new details this morning about Paul man a forts lavish lifestyle as his fraud trial resumes. The president's former campaign chairman is accused of funneling millions through offshore accounts. We're also getting an a glimpse of men of sports expensive taste including a 151000. Dollar jacket made from ostrich. ABC's Stephanie Ramos has more good morning Stephanie. Hey Diane good morning I really want to see that jacket that hostage jacket you know even though the charges against Paul Mann a port. Have to do with his business dealings instead of Russian interference in the last presidential election. If there's a conviction in this trial it would be a big boost for prosecutors as we move forward in their investigation. Paul man a Ford president trounced former campaign manager. Left of the federal courthouse in Alexandria Virginia after seven hours in court. For the first day of his criminal trial prosecutors say metaphor believed he was above the law that he lied to the IRS and knowingly filed false tax returns. Failing to report tens of millions of dollars he made working for a Ukrainian political party with deep ties to Russia. Prosecutors accuse men of Ford of hiding the money in offshore bank accounts. Opening more than thirty accounts in three countries and using the cash to bank roll his lavish lifestyle. That included luxury real estate tailored suits and a 151000. Dollar custom jacket made from an ostrich. In all metaphor faces eighteen counts of financial crimes. This is a first trial stemming from the special counsel's investigation. Into potential ties between Trump's presidential campaign and Russia. But prosecutors say the issue of Russian involvement in the election will not come up. The president now distancing himself from the man who once ran his campaign. Momenta Ford worked from for a very short period of time special counsel Robert Muller's star witness is -- forts former business partner Rick gates who also served as a president's deputy campaign manager through the election gates pleading guilty to conspiracy. And making false statements in exchange for his testimony. Metaphor it's lawyer said Tuesday gates is willing to say anything to see if himself. Met a Ford has pleaded not guilty to all charges but if convicted he could spend the rest of his life in prison or. He could very well receive a pardon from his former boss the president Alcan is in van and the White House has he had not discussed that. Back over deal. Lots of possibilities here says it will make sure hostage jacket gets on your Christmas list this year in its own mail it.

