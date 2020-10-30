Transcript for 4 days until Election Day

This morning president trumped finding another ally in the world of hip hop mules in the mail them back thanks. Then with adulthood telling him. Lil Wayne posting a picture alongside trump Thursday night. After with the rapper called a great meeting in endorsing the president's proposed plan aimed at bringing millions of jobs to black communities. In the meantime both candidates remaining focused on critical battlegrounds. Today the president holding rallies in Wisconsin and Minnesota as well as Michigan where by dean and former President Obama will campaign together for the first time tomorrow. And I want. Overnight Biden leaving Florida in the rain saying he'll be barnstorming in the midwest today. I always thought. Earlier both Biden and trump in tam by giving their final pitches in dueling rallies. Gupta you knew all the key. If Florida goes blown it's over. It's like. First Lady Maloney a trump joining the president for their first 20/20 campaign event together. Its sixth to Middle East I'm deceitful acts. While in Florida news on the economy giving the president something to brag about the gross domestic product growing more than 33%. The fastest pace ever. They talk about your economic success. Talked about 33 point 1% the greatest and is you know look if I do. I mean how many times devices. That economic growth coming in the past three months as the country began recovering from the pandemic shut down. This morning the trump campaign celebrating in a new assets. And with four days until the election a new court ruling in Minnesota says absentee ballots must be received by 8 o'clock on election night in order to be counted. An appeals court striking down the State's request to allow absentee ballots to be counted as long as they were postmarked by Election Day. Meanwhile in Central Florida some colonies are hiring security guards to watch over ballot boxes after reports of them being vandalized in other parts of the country. One in California and one amazed recently in Boston where somebody. Tried to catch today's ballots on fire in a drop box and we're successful in catching some on fire. And a corona virus continues to be front and center in this campaign to people who attended it from rally in North Carolina have now tested positive.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.