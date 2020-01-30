Transcript for Only a few days left before the Iowa Caucuses

Moon. A. Just days to go before the Iowa Caucuses and it's starting to look like the whole race has gone to the dogs. Mike Bloomberg greeting a pooch on the campaign trail like this. And when that now to shake went viral. His campaign responded with this new ad a. I like night. Finally tonight. While senator Elizabeth Warren is in Washington she sent her Golden Retriever Bailey to Iowa to greet supporters. Vice President Biden greeting voters and dogs in Council Bluffs, Iowa is well. His wife doctor Jill Biden pulling double duty while canvassing. Discussing LTD TQ rights and gay bar in the morning and also squeezing in time with the dock. And mayor people who detain speaking at several different town halls on Wednesday and plot twist. Attacked crashed the stage at one of his events. Meanwhile Andrew Yang swapping canines for comedians Dave Chappelle calling voters to lock in support for Yang lines. He moved in they would superdome home very blames the media I'm really listening Angola. Let you know my. You know compared to their hearts are. And senator Bernie Sanders campaign singing a different tune recruiting to Connell band Los cuff that get us to perform at his event in Iowa City overnight. Finally senator Klobuchar. Also stuck in DC setting her daughter out on the trail with food. So those Iowa Caucuses will be held this coming Monday night. February 3 OK so adapt caucuses on Monday New Hampshire eight days later and then this brat to Super Tuesday. Just getting started so that they felt it like having going for years I know really well right back.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.