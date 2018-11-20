Transcript for 3 dead in Chicago hospital shooting, plus shooter

We begin with the new details and that deadly shooting at a Chicago hospital chaos and panic triggered by a domestic dispute that left four people dead the first victim was a shooters ex girlfriend and emergency room doctor gunned down there in the parking lot. Also killed a pharmacy worker and rookie police officer you seem there. He leaves behind a wife. And three children ABC's Elizabeth her joins us with the latest on the attack. And the lives that were lost good morning was meant. Can listen to make good morning to you authorities say the shooting was senseless and that officer died a hero they say if not for the officer's quick response the outcome. Could've been much worse. Overnight us solemn procession for a fallen hero in Chicago. Officers lining the streets saluting the ambulance hearing the body of one of their own. Now identified as 28 year old Chicago police officer seem meal in minutes we cannot thank them enough. For his courage and bravery and. Unit created ten point 81. Have mercy hospital and offer information and shot by a different American epic. Gunshot first reported around 330 Monday afternoon. Purified doctors and nurses been seen here rushing out of mercy hospital with their hands in the year there was chaos was just mass chaos eyewitnesses say the suspect first opened fire near in the hospital parking lot that's authorities say he shot and killed doctor tomorrow O'Neill. With whom he was in a relationship. Zimmerman turned drama shot three times in excess. Duma seat belt to the ground he stood over us out of three more times. Officials say the gunman then stormed into the hospital shooting at random and killing Dino last. A pharmacy tech. Before exchanging gunfire with responding officers the subject fired multiple shots at officers before they get exit their squad car seat Chicago. Plus the doctor. Pharmaceutical assistance. And a police officer. His tears. At the soul of our city. Well police say at this time it's unclear if a suspect died by police gunfire or from a self inflicted shop we're told at second officer was also hit. But the bullet struck his holster. And an officer was not injured condense and it was quite a scene there in Chicago overnight passes bugs that where Elizabeth our thank you.

