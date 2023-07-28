Deadly heat wave expands

Blistering temperatures from coast-to-coast have 150 million Americans on high alert as July is on track to be the Earth's hottest month ever recorded. ABC News’ Andrew Dymburt has more.

July 28, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live