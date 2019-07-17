Transcript for Deadly pool accident in California

And we turn now to the tragic death of a young girl in California serving as a warning to all pool owners authorities say the girl was electrocuted. After a light in her family's pool malfunctioned. Now her parents want everyone to know about it danger that is often overlooked. This morning tragedy for a family near Sacramento. The most devastating phone call I've ever received nine year old MacKenzie Kennelly was swimming pool when she was electrocuted. Swimming fishing camping. Made her happy. That's what hurt. Was about according to investigators a light fixture in the pool was and the process of being repaired. And was not sealed exposing MacKenzie to the current shipment didn't he think. This kind of everybody's world. She moved to light. Authorities suspect a series of circumstances had to occur at the same time from a candy to be electrocuted. But experts say it's critical that pool lights are attached properly because their could be weak spots in the fixture. The bottom pinned should be inserted and have contacted the medal and the top screw should be answered all the way the first sign of any problem is a little tingle that would mean you have a problem in that pool. Never touch that fixture turn off all the power right away people with older pools are advised to get them inspected offense you've got to pull pre 1981 and you don't know the condition of the electrical use have somebody cannot look at all of the electrical. Not just they'll pull light but also the pool parts. As for MacKenzie Stanley they're speaking out hoping other families can learn from their tragedy we wouldn't known that it took. Think costs. A simple tale. To keep your lights hooked crackers. Could have been picked. Experts say you should tack your pool lights every month to make sure that they're working properly.

