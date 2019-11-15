Transcript for Deadly school shooting

Friday morning everyone we begin with the details on the deadly school shooting in California police say it all unfolded. In just sixteen seconds the shooter wounded several classmates killing two of them gunfire rang out students we're gathering outside. Saugus high school north of Los Angeles and now we're learning about the off duty first responders who were able to rush to the scene so quickly. Because they were already on campus. Overnight dozens of people gathering to remember the victims of America's latest school shooting. Police in Santa could read SE Thursday morning a high school student killed two classmates who were among a group gathering near the school's entrance before classes began. They say it was the shooter sixteenth birthday. At a seldom I teach us that we gotta lock the doors right now according to investigators it took only sixteen seconds from the eighteen to pull gone out of his backpack. Shoot several students and then turned the gun on himself students and teachers inside brushing to police these chairs against the doors for security. Just says they've practiced in lockdown drills so many times. This is normal Thursday and we woke up in the morning I ready my biggest problem why is he out. About the danced on Saturday and soon know whether you forgot your home organized and then all of a sudden it's likely that it. Moments after the shots ring out the first responders on the scene where three off duty law enforcement personnel they had just dropped off their own children after school. One arrived at the shooting scene in mere seconds. He had just dropped off family member at the school and was exiting. Driving away from the school along the perimeter when he saw all the children running away. From the sound of the gunfire and he turned around in became the very first person I've seen. And then the familiar scene students walking single file out of school their hands in the air. Anguished parents rushing to the school some saying they had prepare for a day like this even setting up an emergency meeting place. The two victims killed include a sixteen year old girl and a fourteen year old boy. Three other students were wounded. The gunmen overnight listed in grave condition police searching the shooters home and investigating a disturbing message on answer Graham it says Saugus how fun at school tomorrow. The FBI is also investigating the shooters background officials say there's no reason to believe he was acting on behalf of any group or ideology. The motive still unclear officials say there's no indication of any link between the shooter and the victims leaving the community struggling to find answers. Parents who go to work every day to provide for these kids in the last and you want to hear is. Is they've taken a bullet they're just kids trying to get an education. And a music teacher is being called a hero that teacher barricaded a classroom with a piano to help a fourteen year old girl. Who shot in the hip. And shoulder we'll hear from her later on Good Morning America.

