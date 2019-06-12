Transcript for Deadly shootout in Florida

So let's begin this half hour with an arm robbery that ended with a police chase. And a hell of gunfire during rush hour in South Florida four people were killed including the driver of the UPS truck that was carjacked by a pair of suspects according to police. The ordeal started in the city of Coral Gables and ended more than twenty miles away in Miramar. Shots have been fired. This is your watching this unfold you see all those shots yeah. This morning the chilling video of a deadly shoot out. Multiple police agencies in Miramar Florida quarter in two suspects in rush hour traffic. You can hear a bullet ricocheting off a car eight. Start shooting. And at that point we just locked down everything this was the end of a massive chase that started more than twenty miles away in Coral Gables police say two suspects held open jewelry store and opened fire as they took off in a van. At one point a bullet hit Coral Gables City Hall which was on lockdown. The suspect then carjacked a UPS delivery truck taking off with police close behind. The suspects running red lights hopping curbs packages blind out into traffic. The truck coming to a stop on that busy highway in Miramar has police vehicles close did. The chase ending in a barrage of gunfire. The armed suspects. Engaged law enforcement opened fire there was exchanged fire between law enforcement and the suspects. And unfortunately. The suspects are now deceased. But two additional. Innocent civilians were also deceased. Among those innocent victims killed the UPS driver and a bystander in sight another car at the scene of the shooting UPS issuing a statement offering condolences to the family and friends of the victims. And vowing to cooperate with the investigation. And it still unclear if the UPS driver in bystander were shot by the suspects. Or by police just an incredible scene there the hell of gun fires so many innocent bystanders nearby mean. It what a dangerous situation for us so many shots to be fired on such a busy roadway.

