Transcript for Second death linked to vaping

Now to a developing story a man an organ has just become the second person in the country Ted die from a big thing related illness and I'm like the first case doctors say this patient use products from a legal marijuana shop. This morning a second death now links to be keeping doctors in Oregon say the middle aged man smoked marijuana through of the eight Penn. Developed breathing problems and then died at the hospital. The CDC is now investigating 215. Cases of pulmonary illness in 25 states. Most of them involving teens and young adults not all are patients are having. Or express pulmonary symptoms typically the fevers are hunter and 104. So they over it's very similar to like the flu like illness last month help officials in Illinois announced the country's first death related to. This latest death an organ is the first links to of the even product purchased at a legal marijuana dispensary so. There is no. Devices through. Drive through. Pieces doctors say it's unclear what exactly is sending people to the hospital. But a new study in mice found that inhaling the vapor from any cigarette raise the risk for viral infections and now Michigan is banning the sale of flavored. The governor accuses companies of using candy flavoring such as bubble gum and fruit loops to hook children on nicotine's this. Is a health crisis that we're confronting. If I'm it would never be permitted to have those cigarettes or letting these companies target arcades appeals are kids and to see her children. This morning the American beeping association is calling Michigan's banned. A shameless attempt at a back door prohibition. That they say will attend thousands of ex smokers back to smoking cigarettes and store managers are criticizing the ban saying it prevents anyone from getting their hands on flavored beeping products to jump in and say. The whole bleeping industry needs to shut down because of this. Here's a little far fetched. The name of the dispensary connected to that that's an organ has not been named. Under Oregon law marijuana dispensaries cannot sell products that have not been tested by state approved lab.

