Transcript for Death toll rising from West Coast wildfires

On the West Coast more dry windy conditions are expected today as president from visits California where 29 major while fires are burning. The dep told rising overnight at least 27 people have now died in fires. Across California Oregon and Washington in the last week and dozens are missing here's ABC's Megan to have Brazilian. This morning firefighters in the west Racine for more dangerous conditions it's a perfect storm. In California where more than three million acres have already burned an area about the size of Connecticut kits. Winds are expected to pick up gusting up to 35 miles per hour fanning the already fast moving flames were too gets up so she can't stop it. The so called bobcat fire exploding inside Sunday forsee new evacuations near Los Angeles. I'm very effectively ignore hard. And overnight a devastating discovery near Chico the north complex fire claiming two more victims the wild fire death tolling California. Now at least 24. We're literally out fire hires and equipment. Meanwhile in org in the flames incinerating six towns leaving at least ten people dead. People dying houses flap. Our among the likely victims Mary Joyner aunt Mary says she received a street a frantic calls within 92 year old clean need to be rescued before the phones went dead just kept yelling come get me get me out of here Mary driving through talent or gay and there's little left stay in deed to show the talent ever existed. All but nine homes. Berg to the ground. Even the fire department falling victim to the fast moving flames. This fire engine completely burnt out where neighbors. Put as much waters we have. I seem to do one thing. There its potential good news for the Pacific northwest the forecast shows rainy. Early outs tonight. Unfortunately for California there's no free in the forecast in the near future. Nine and think Gil.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.