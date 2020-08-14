Transcript for Debate over mail-in voting during the pandemic

The battle over voting by mail list taking center stage in the race for 22 when he with new. About possible delays in sending out ballots meanwhile amid the post office funding fight. President trump is hitting back at the Biden campaign for suggesting that governors require people to Wear a mask to stop the spread of the corner virus. ABC's NFL rocket terra. Has more. As the debate over how to hold a safe election during the pandemic continues. President trapped now telling Fox News he wants to block billions of dollars from the US post office to try and prevent Democrats from expanding meal and building during the pandemic. They need that money in order to have the post office works or can take all of these millions and millions of ballots now if we don't make a deal that means you don't get that money that means they can't have universal mail in voting. Trump has repeatedly without evidence clean that mailing balance would lead to widespread voter fraud the president is afraid. And the American people. So he wants to put obstacles and participation. President's twenty when he opponent calling the move an assault on our democracy. Period. Oh. In Pennsylvania and the US Postal Service has already warned the state that meal in balance may not be delivered on time because of the State's current election deadlines this as the pandemic takes center stage on the campaign trail. Vice president and thanks beginning pandemic be thoughtful professional. Better leading policy in our country. Yeah. And. Buy it now calling on all governors to impose an immediate Mastny and date every single American. Should be wearing a mask when there are outside. For the next three months at a minimum. Every governor should mandate. Every governor should mandate. Mandatory mask wearing the president's. Claiming the proposal. Biden's approach is regressive its anti scientific. While Joseph Biden has been playing politics from the sidelines he is no clue. Meanwhile the Department of Justice continues its investigation into the origins of the 2016 trump Russia probe. Attorney general bill Barr announcing he may reveal some of those findings today. Democrats were it could be an attempt to sway voters between now and the November election with any last minute announcements. And it Xanana. And that's saying KO.

