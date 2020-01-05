Transcript for The debate to reopen

This morning with a new month getting under way more states are easing restrictions. Just as others tighten them. What's up several hundred. Beach goers now crowding in. Huntington Beach theory be a part of it that he even slippers at the water was pictures like this that prop that the governor's order. In California people packed Huntington Beach hours after the governor announced he's closing that beach starting today. The governor says he's putting that temporary pause on Orange County beach is only due to overcrowding. People that are congregating there that weren't practicing. Physical distancing. That may go back to their community outside of Orange County and may not even know that they they contracted the disease. And Texas Darden Restaurants can open today with some requirements including disposable menus condiments only by request in new buffets. We are. Making every. Cheers. Retail stores in Texas can also open with capacity limits. Unlike churches which can open with no limits the slow reboot comes as Texas reports fifty court of artist that's had 24 hours a record high for the state we do strongly suggest. That AB do go out you Wear a mask and most importantly. We strongly suggests. Give your 65 and older. Continues stay at home. And Michigan were stay at home orders have been extended to may fifteenth. Lawmakers say they wore bullet proof best of the State Capitol. As hundreds protest at some of them armed inside the house chambers a tense standoff between protesters and officers. As the Republican led legislature refused to extend the State's emergency declaration. But democratic governor Gretchen Widmer responded are using a law declaring a new 28 day state of emergency. Across the country at least 32 states will be easing some restrictions by the end of next week but cases of the virus are still rising and at least eighteen states. Doctor Anthony found she is urging caution. You can't just leap over things and get its it was situation we really tempting a rebound. That's the thing I get concerned about in the meantime president trump is making a stunning claim saying the US has information that the krona virus may have come from its tiny flat. Have you seen anything at this point that gives you a high degree of confidence. That the world had to institute of neurology was the orchard is yes. The president would reveal any further details. The Director of National Intelligence offered a rare statement Thursday saying that the intelligence community concurs with the Y scientific consensus. But the coup bid nineteen bars was not man made or genetically modified. And saying the investigation into the origins of the meanwhile the World Health Organization says China is refusing to allow the WHO to join us investigation. To how the virus spread.

