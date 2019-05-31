Transcript for Delaware woman recounts being attacked on vacation

Britain turned out to a vacation nightmare a woman from Delaware says she was a brutally beaten and left for dead the Caribbean resort. Before you book your next vacation she wants you to heed her warning about security. This morning Timmy or stay least chilling account of how she was brutally attacked for hours on vacation and the Dominican Republic. He. At that point start choking me strangling the Wilmington Delaware wife and mother says in January she and her family spent the day enjoying the five star majestic elegance all inclusive resort improved to comment. Dot night her solo trip for a snack turned into a fight for her life it just just. Plowed into my back. And I just remember that crime that he made when he hit me it's like in my nightmares do you he says an unknown attacker dragged her limp body into a dark crawl space. All I could think of was that my husband was confined meats and my friend had. Ashe Stan. Daley says she bought back the man took off leaving her for dead do you extremely frantically searching the grounds for her when she was finally found. This was the hearts part. Senator cornerback it and we'll clicker. The family calls the Dominican police investigation inadequate no suspect is in custody. David who says she never saw her attackers face believes he was wearing a resort uniform. She has this warning for others traveling to lavish resorts. It's not safe it's not safe for women to be alone to walk alone. They have to walk with somebody else. Daily unrecognizable. In those pictures there we when I think our Philadelphia station WP BI for that interview. The majestic elegance resort did not respond to our request for comment on the case.

