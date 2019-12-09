Transcript for Democratic debate preview

Good Thursday morning everyone we begin the countdown to the big debate in Houston just hours away now. The top Democrats running for the White House we'll swear off on the same stage for the first time. Much of the attention will focus on senator staged to see if sparks fly between former vice president Joseph Biden and senator Elizabeth Warren all ten candidates are hoping for balance. And the trump campaign is making plans to steal the spotlight. ABC's Serena Marshall joins us from the debate hall Serena good morning. And today good morning to vote they view the field is still officially made up of twenty candidates but thinks of the DNC's stricter requirements for qualifying tonight will only hear from ten of them. The stage is built the podiums or sat and for the first time all ten top candidates face off on the same night. I think seeing Biden and Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders frankly on the State's next to each other. The three of them alone they have just an enormous share of the democratic electorate right now. Joseph Biden remains the frontrunner and tonight hell be sandwiched between Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders. But that doesn't mean the three hour debate will be a clash between only that the latest ABC news Washington Post poll shows the top five Democrats from Biden. All the way to booted judge would beat president trump of the election were held today and well these two won't be side by side of the debate. Mayor Pete good a judge in senator Amy Klobuchar. Were on the same play together into Texas. Others already in Texas previewing their platforms at pre debate rally. A full time minimum wage job in America. Will not keep a mama and that they be out of poverty or with some of their favorite hobbies. They they'll work jamming ounce cups Andrew Yang breaking a sweat. But the goal for all are all unified and beating Donald Trump. But the term campaign isn't sitting this one out and said they'll be flying their message from a sending this from rendering of what it will look like with the writing socialism will kill Houston's economy. For the voters here and Texas they care more about the issues everything from gun rights and immigration to college savings but still looming over at all is that question of electability Kenneth tonight on Friday and Serena we'll have all the highlights and big blow its tomorrow right here. At this time Serena thank you for joining us.

