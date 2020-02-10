Transcript for Democrats accuse Republicans of voter suppression

This morning a potential legal battle brewing in Texas Democrats are accusing Republican governor Gregg habit of voter suppression. After he announces state will limit the number of ballot drop off locations to just one per county. This includes Harris County which has a population of about four point seven million people. In nearly 200000 square miles an area larger than Rhode Island the governor says the change will improve ballot security. Critics claim it's voter suppression. As a luncheon discouraged. Those who are going to vote art mail. It's going to make to make it inconvenient or our seniors. Are ordered this ability. Democrats and taxes have not said whether they'll take their fight to the court. But president front's campaign is following through on his threat to Philadelphia. Now suing the city where election officials have opened satellite offices to help voters complete mail in ballots. Campaign representatives are bay and from those offices because the officers are not considered polling places a lawsuit filed by the trump campaign accuses the city of undermining election integrity by shredding the casting a ballot in secrecy. Meanwhile the White House is being pressed to provide evidence about this claim made repeatedly by the president. It found a lot of ballots that are river. They go about event that they've dropped book that I guess. It was a reporter from Fox News who asked what specifically the president was talking about. Who is okay found those Dallas and here is this river anywhere in this time. You know local authority doing the dates in Wisconsin I think are found and I can get articles here and not you know I. In the other. She is so that's fine. I didn't know well that's okay. Is river and you Williams in the port city streets here at the point is no we're. It's. A record breaking news very president says they found a lot of guts of the river. It's and we want to know where the river ridge and now you simply want to ignore the fact of the matter. The White House has not provided any evidence that ballots were thrown in a river. May old was found in a ditch in Wisconsin but state election officials say they know Wisconsin ballads. We're include.

