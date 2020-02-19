Transcript for Democrats debate Wednesday night

Which are now to the high stakes debate on the Las Vegas Strip tonight. Yeah Michael Bloomberg will face his democratic rivals for the first time. It comes as questions are raised about whether one candidate is overstating the number of minorities supporting his campaign. This morning Michael Bloomberg is hours away from his first debate as a presidential candidate. In his rivals are taking aim at the billionaire businessmen. Working people of this country are to quiet a political rock the political system. In which billion as I think they can by elections. Bloomberg has been an unprecedented 381. Million dollars on political ad so far. And now his campaign has announced if elected president Bloomberg will immediately put his company into a blind trust and sell it. Eating these bike race if you think he's just trying to be found chalk talk is definitely trying to by the race but here's the thing it's not that simple you have to actually be willing to look voters in the eyes and take questions some point you've got to be ready to be challenged. Tonight's debate in Las Vegas comes three days before the that is caucuses where many of the candidates will face their first test with minority voters including Pete booted Jake's. He's under new scrutiny this morning. Nevada is going to make history. In several cases reviewed by ABC news the Buddha jets campaign overstated its support among minority leaders with people identified as supporters later saying their interactions that either been misunderstood or misconstrued. Campaign officials deny any attempts to overstayed booty judges support. In the meantime the trump campaign is taking out a full page newspaper ad in today's Las Vegas review journal. With the words Democrats will kill Nevada job's in big red letters at a CNN town hall last night. Footage edged turned his attacks toward trump and Rush Limbaugh the radio host said on his show Tuesday that the president told him to never apologized. After Limbaugh was criticized for saying America isn't ready to see a gay man kissing his has been on a debate states. About my marriages it's never involve me having to send. Hush money to a porn star after cheating on mice. They want to debate family values let's debate family values somebody. Meanwhile Bloomberg is addressing criticism about his ties to big banks his plan to crack down on Wall Street includes a new tax on financial transactions. I also wants to make it easier to prosecute bankers.

