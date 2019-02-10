Transcript for Democrats take on Secretary Pompeo

And we turn out to a new twists in the explosive impeachment battle in Washington. The State Department independent watchdog is heading to Capitol Hill today for what's being called an urgent briefing on the Ukraine scandal. Meanwhile house Democrats are now trying to bypass secretary of state Mike Pompeo as they face off. Over impeachment witnesses they're suggesting Pompeo has a conflict of interest he BC street Marshall has the new details from Washington Serena good morning. DNA good morning to you at all of that happening. And the president is ramping up his attacks on Democrats and their impeachment inquiry now calling it an attempted coup on his presidency. One week into the impeachment fight the battle between the executive and legislative branches on full display in Italy. Mr. secretary do you have any comment on reports here on the July 25 tallest president. Secretary of state Mike Pompeo not answering questions. But that come trading Britain threats with Democrats. Responding to their request for confidential interviews with State Department employees. As an active intimidation. Intended to bully and treated improperly those employees. Democrats firing back not Pompeo but is number two writing secretary won pay and now appears to have an obvious conflict of interest. After new revelations that Pompeo was on that call between president trump and the president of Ukraine threatening to withhold his salary. And saying he was the one trying to intimidate witnesses or prevent them from talking with congress he's basically wants to put the State Department in lockdown. But the state department's independent wants shot. Now set to give an urge him briefing to lawmakers today sources telling ABC news he highly in the usual meeting is related to the department and Ukraine. President trot meanwhile continuing his defense via Twitter writing he's come to the conclusion that what is taking place is not a impeachment it is a coup. And still trying to unmask the whistle blower. But the Senate's most senior Republican not having it. Senator Chuck Grassley rebuking the president reading a statement the whistle blower ought to be heard out can't protect dead. Despite the objections of Pompeo at least a one of the five State Department employees confirming they will make an appearance on Capitol Hill curtain full Kerr is the former envoy to Ukraine and he says he will participate in his deposition scheduled for Thursday. Shenae Kana lies on the hill today tomorrow and we'll see what else Serena and Gayle.

